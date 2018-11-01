STEM day challenge encourages Worthing students towards different careers

Year-nine students from Chatsmore Catholic High School in Goring spent a day learning about the real-life applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students were set the challenge of designing and building a wind turbine and water pump from scratch at the event, which was hosted by the Small Piece Trust and Southern Water.

Year-nine Chatsmore Catholic High School students took on the challenge of designing and building a wind turbine and water pump

As well as having lots of fun, the students learnt how science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM, affects every aspect of our lives.

This was reinforced by the chief executive of Southern Water, Ian McAulay, who explained the diverse range of careers and opportunities involving STEM-based qualifications.

Steven Davies, head of year nine, said: “It was a truly fantastic day and one that I was very proud to be a part of. The day was run superbly by members of the Small Piece Trust who engaged and fully embraced our students.

“In partnership with Southern Water, everybody worked together to provide meaningful activities enhancing student knowledge and understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a fun-filled manner.”

Teams enjoyed building a wind turbine as part of the STEM day

