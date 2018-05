The Littlehampton Royal Naval Association Standard has been laid up at the Littlehampton Sea Cadets headquarters.

A colours ceremony was held on Friday, when the standard was presented to the unit’s commanding officer, Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne, by association chairman Patrick Cox after a small speech from president David Lawrie.

John French, former secretary of the RNA Littlehampton branch, said: “The branch was disbanded in February and it was felt appropriate that the standard stayed local.”