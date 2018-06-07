Staff thank volunteers who ensure library services can continue

Library volunteers were treated to afternoon tea to thank them for their help.

West Sussex County Council’s Littlehampton Cluster marked the national Volunteers’ Week with a celebration event at Rustington Library on Monday.

The gathering brought together various volunteers from Littlehampton, East Preston, Angmering and Ferring libraries, who make up the Littlehampton Cluster.

The cluster has more than 35 volunteers working in its libraries, supporting staff and customers with IT queries, Home Library Direct visits and children’s services, plus occasional and community library volunteers.

The celebration included a talk from the Cats Protection League, a raffle, lucky book dip and strawberry afternoon tea, provided by the staff.

Jody Cork, senior library assistant at Littlehampton Library, said: “ The event was to thank the volunteers for all their hard work and hours they give to the library on a regular basis.

“Without their contribution, the library wouldn’t be able to continue to offer the wonderful service it does to customers.”

Volunteers’ Week takes place from June 1 to 7 every year and is an opportunity to celebrate volunteering in all its diversity. The campaign was established in 1984 by Volunteering England.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for West Sussex Library Service, visit the website www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries and look under ‘volunteering’.

There are a number of different roles and full training will be provided.