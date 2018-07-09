St Bridget’s in Rustington enjoys all the fun of the fair

All the fun of the fair came to St Bridget’s in Rustington for the weekend.

The Leonard Cheshire home’s two-day Event in the Tent meant the charity shop at the Ilex Close home could display all the many items that cannot usually be shown due to lack of space.

Mike Venus, Simon Evans and Michaela Fuller on the tin can alley

Carolyn Richards, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Both days gave us the chance to move many of the items held in the store out for sale.

“The focus was on good-quality collectibles and bric-a-brac, pictures, jewellery and second-hand books.

“People have kindly donated items that command a higher price and this was the opportunity to display and sell them. All monies raised will benefit the home.”

Event in the Tent was also combined with a fun day on Saturday, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to try out lots of traditional fairground games.

The tin-can alley, coconut shy, shove ha’penny and hook-a-duck were just some of the features that proved popular with visitors of all ages.

St Bridget’s residential home has been providing care for people with physical disability for 60 years.

The original site was in The Street, East Preston, with places available for 12 people. The home remained there for more than 30 years, before moving to its current site in the 1980s.

The purpose-built accommodation includes three bungalows, with places for 38 people.