St Bridget’s charity shop in Rustington ends season with half-price sale and extended hours

Supporters of Leonard Cheshire Disability braved the wind and rain to visit St Bridget’s for its holly fayre.

The home has 38 disabled residents, who made cakes, cards and other items for sale at the fayre.

Last chance to grab a bargain and support St Bridget's before the charity shop's winter break. Photo by Derek Martin DM15221794a

Carolyn Richards, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Everyone connected with St Bridget’s would like to thank all those who braved the wind and rain to visit the holly fayre, which raised more than £1,200 to support the residents at the home.

“Hopefully, we will enjoy more clement weather on Saturday, December 15, which is the final day for the charity shop before it takes it winter break, to re-open in January 2019.

“There will be many items reduced to half price and the normal shop hours will be extended, so we will open at 10am and close at 3pm.”

Staff and volunteers at St Bridget’s, in Ilex Close, Rustington, support the residents so they can live a full live, enjoying a range of hobbies and interests.

Carolyn added: “There are loads of ways to support disabled people and if you are local and could give some time to help at St Bridget’s, you would be most welcome. Please contact me to discuss the possibilities on 01903 777806.”

