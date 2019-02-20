Springlike Sussex weekend weather forecast

Sussex could be basking in unseasonal temperatures in the mid teens by the weekend, according to the Met Office.

The UK’s weather service says: “A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe will extend across the UK this week, bringing increasingly settled conditions with dry and sunny weather for many as we head towards the weekend.

“This in combination with milder, southerly winds means temperatures will gradually rise day by day to around 15 to 18degC for parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.”

Inland, West and East Sussex could see temperatures climb to 14 or 15degC, while sea breezes will make coastal areas a degree or two cooler.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “By the weekend we could see temperatures almost ten degrees higher than what we might normally expect at this time of year, so there will certainly be a spring-like feel in the air across the country.

“North-western parts of the UK will be wet and windy at times this week, but settled conditions will spread to all parts of the country by the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures that could well compete with current February temperature records.”

The current record maximum temperature for February is 19.7degC, set in London on February 13 1998.

Looking beyond next week, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Tubbs, said: “Although temperatures next week may not be as high as what we’re expecting this weekend, it looks like temperatures will stay on the mild side for the rest of February.”