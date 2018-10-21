Speakers discuss humanitarian issues at Littlehampton International Day of Peace

An International Day of Peace was put together by Sussex International Women’s Day Group and Servas Britain, held at Littlehampton Friends Meeting House in Church Street.

Speakers were invited along to give talks on peace, justice and humanitarian projects at the event, which was part funded by Littlehampton Town Council.

Calligraphy produced by one of the speakers. It says: If everybody cared enough, And everybody shared enough, Everybody would have enough.

Many topics were explored, including peace work in Sierra Leone, Balfour and the effect on Palestine, peace and those coping with health, as well as a poem about migrants.

Visitors could take the time to write a message of peace on a heart, which was hung on a peace tree, create an origami dove of peace, or buy items from a refreshments and bric-a-brac stall, which raised more than £50 on the day.

Organiser Carol Allen said the groups were thanked for a great day by guests.

