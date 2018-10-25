Spacious Shoreham home with views over paddocks on the southern slope of the South Downs

This wonderful spacious three double bedroom detached house is ideally situated in a popular residential area in Old Shoreham, on the southern slope of the South Downs.

The property, in Lesser Foxholes, includes a high-specification kitchen, gardens to the front and rear, and views over horse paddocks,

Ground floor accommodation comprises a large porch, large entrance hall, lounge, conservatory, kitchen, cloakroom and a garage which has been converted into a utility room and workshop.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden has paved and lawn areas with a greenhouse and summerhouse.

There is also off-road parking for approximately two cars to the front.

The centre of Shoreham, with its comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre, library and mainline railway station, is just over a mile away, while pleasant downland and river walks are close to hand.

There are also excellent primary and secondary schools within easy reach.

Price offers in region of £700,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk