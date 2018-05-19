Sowing seeds for gardening week

Children from Worthing-based Pebbles Childcare joined in with National Gardening Week by sowing wildflower seeds in Brooklands Park, Lancing.

The activity was part of Adur and Worthing Council’s community initiative ‘Where the Wild Things Grow’.

Chloe Webster, from Pebbles Childcare, said: “The children learned about the mix of seeds and how they are prepared before independently sowing them in a large flower bed that has been freshly prepared by the council.

“For the children, this was a great way to round off all of the different gardening activities they’d been doing to celebrate National Gardening Week and they can’t wait to re-visit their flower bed in July to see how their flowers are getting on.”