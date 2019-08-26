Southwick jet ski collision sees man airlifted to hospital

A collision between two jet skis has seen a man airlifted to hospital, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said.

The incident took place in Southwick yesterday at about 4.30pm and two jet ski riders were recovered from the water.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At around 4.30pm on Sunday 25th August, HM Coastguard responded to calls reporting a serious collision between jet skis at Shoreham. HM Coastguard sent Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team and Shoreham RNLI lifeboat.

"Two jet ski riders were recovered from the water and one male with injuries was transferred to hospital by air ambulance.

"The Marine Accident Investigation Branch, (MAIB) has been informed.

"For further details contact Sussex Police."

Sussex Police attended the scene and has been approached for comment.