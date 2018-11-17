Southwick fire is now out but the cause remains unknown

Firefighters worked until 2am last night tackling a fire in buildings on the A259 in Southwick.

Four fire engines from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 8.40pm last night.

The cause of the fire remains unknown

Two derelict buildings were on fire and Brighton Road had to be closed while firefighters battled the flames.

The fire service did not leave the scene until 2am this morning after ensuring the scene had been made safe.

WATCH: Firefighters battle A259 Southwick fire

Fire experts returned to the area this morning to reinspect the damage.

The extent of the damage to the buildings remains unknown.

No injuries were reported.