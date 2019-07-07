Sofa, toilet and tyres among items dumped in Ford footpath

A resident has taken these photos of fly-tipping in a footpath in Ford

Paul Wyatt said the items were dumped on a footpath towards the railway off Ford Lane.

Fly-tipping in Ford. Photo by Paul Wyatt

Among the items are parts of a sofa, a toilet seat, tyres and several black bin bags full of rubbish.

Arun District Council is responsible for removing fly-tipping in the area, although according to a statement on its website it does not remove fly-tipping from private land.

The statement reads: "Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste on either public or privately owned land (although we do not remove fly-tipping from private land).

"It could be one bag of rubbish, or large quantities of waste dumped from trucks.

Fly-tipping in Ford. Photo by Paul Wyatt

"If you witness fly-tipping, please report it to us so that we can investigate.

"It would be useful if you could provide as much as the following information as possible: exact location, vehicle registration number and details, description of all persons responsible, description of fly-tipped items, date and time of the offence.

"Please do not approach the fly-tippers or put yourself at risk."

Instances of fly-tipping can be reported to Arun District Council here.

