Slow traffic after trespassing incident in Wick

A road has now reopened following a level crossing failure in Wick, which was caused by a trespasser on the railway, according to reports.

The A284 Lyminster Road was closed both ways due to the level crossing failure between the Crossbush Junction and the A259.

Power had to be shut down due to a trespasser on the railway according to reports.

The power has now been restored as the trespasser has been removed.

The road has re-opened but traffic continues to move slowly.

