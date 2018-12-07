Slipper day encourages Worthing students to relax and read a book

Students spent the day wearing slippers to school to promote the stress-busting effects of reading.

Story Slippers was organised by the English department at Chatsmore Catholic High School in Goring to encourage year seven and eight students to read for pleasure.

Each of the 295 students was given a new book to keep and take home, funded by the Friends of Chatsmore.

The most popular fiction choices with male students aged 11 to 13 were The Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan and Car-Jacked by Ali Sparkes.

Female students were more likely to go for The Guggenheim Mystery by Robin Stevens and Bus Stop Baby by Fleur Hitchcock.

Staff organised the day to promote the Bookbuzz programme, which they are taking part in for the first time this year.

Once a year, The Books Trust invites schools in the UK to buy brand new books from a list of fifteen at reduced rates for schools.

Frederick Lyons, year seven, got to wear his white fluffy pom-pom slippers all day and came in to school equipped with his own purple fleece blanket and cosy cushion.

Frederick said the slipper-day was brilliant and massively relaxing, after choosing Amazing Animals Guinness Book of Records Facts. He said he loved spending his English lesson reading with the other 150 students in his year group wrapped up cosy and warm.

Claire Martin, head of English, said Story Slippers was an opportunity for students to experience the stress-reducing silence of reading.

The English Department organises a variety of child-centred activities throughout the year including a Spookfest where students write mystery and suspense fiction, World Book Week which involves a book character disco at lunch-time and four affordable book fairs where students can purchase a book for £1.

In 2019 the school is looking to hold its first book camp for students where tents, campfires and books would meet under the stars to promote collective reading and offer students a magical experience of story-reading and telling.

For more information about Bookbuzz, visit www.booktrust.org.uk/what-we-do/programmes-and-campaigns/bookbuzz

The English department is always looking for partners to get involved in promoting reading at Chatsmore. To sponsor a reading event or contribute, get in touch with Claire at cmartin@chathigh.co.uk.

