Slimming consultant wins silver award

Consultant Michelle Ferris-Talbot is setting a shining example for slimmers and has won a silver award for the first time.

She has been recognised for her exceptional work at Angmering Slimming World, with 100 members or more who attend each week and are losing weight successfully.

Michelle lost 5� stone before becoming a consultant in October 2016

Michelle lost 5½ stone before becoming a consultant in October 2016 and has now been awarded silver status because of her success helping others at meetings held at Worthing Rugby Football Club on Thursdays and Fridays.

She said: “I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 5½ stone with Slimming World in 2012.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself.

“Seeing the members in my groups, mums, dads, grandmas and young people, too, reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Angmering group’s 200 members. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses.”

The Angmering slimmmers have lost a total of 162 stone this year.

Michelle added: “I’m over the moon to have become a silver consultant and now I’m going for gold, although I feel like I’ve already struck gold. I have a healthy figure, a fabulous job that I love and 200 great friends in the members. I’m very lucky and I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

“Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with 60 per cent of adults in the area being affected, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that overweight people get the support to make changes to and lead healthier lives, both for themselves and the future generations, their children, too.”

Michelle runs sessions on Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and Friday at 9.30am and 11.30am.

READ MORE

Slimming group leaders meet Peter Andre

Danger on the beaches from rusty wartime sea defences

Runner hopes ‘to get hearts and minds going’ for charity