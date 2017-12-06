Sleet and possible snow as Storm Caroline drags in colder conditions for Sussex

Sussex could see some snow flurries, sleet and rain on Sunday (December 10) as temperatures drop over the weekend.

Today (Wednesday) will be grey and fairly mild before Storm Caroline hits the UK.

The worst of the storm will be felt further north but Sussex could see gusts up to 40mph which will also bring in colder air.

The Met Office says that Friday and Saturday will be distinctly chilly (feeling like minus 4degC with the wind chill).

A band of rain on Sunday could bring with it sleet and snow flurries.

And next week is set to remain cold with overnight frosts and the possibility of snow or sleet showers.