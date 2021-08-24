Six-year-old girl attacked in broad daylight in Littlehampton

Sussex Police

Sussex Police confirmed that at about 5pm yesterday (Monday, August 23) the six-year old girl was playing in an open area in a street called Timberleys when she was approached by the man.

Police say he forced her into some nearby bushes but ran off after about a minute when it is believed he was distracted by relatives calling out for the girl.

According to police, the girl was physically unharmed and ran back to her relatives nearby. She and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect is described by police as black, in his 40s, with short dark hair, wearing a black top with a blue/grey rain jacket.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter, Arun and Chichester district commander, said, “The motive for this isolated incident is not clear at present and we have been in the area seeking to establish the circumstances and contact any witnesses.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any other information, please contact us either online or by ringing 101, quoting Operation Assertive.

“We are carrying out a detailed investigation into this concerning incident but we also emphasise that, at this stage, this is an isolated report, and there have been no similar reports in the area or further afield recently.

“I recognise the concern that incidents like this will cause parents in the area. The investigation is being pursued quickly and rigorously, and local officers will be conducting increased patrols.

“Local people should continue to take sensible precautions to keep their children safe. If you see any suspicious behaviour around children call us on 999 at once.”