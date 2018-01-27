Six vehicle collision closes A27 near Lancing

Sussex Police, ambulance and the fire service last night attended a six car incident on the A27 between Lancing and Sompting.

Police confirmed officers were called at 7.50pm and that the stretch was closed until 10pm as a result.

Minor injuries were reported and the cause of the incident hasn’t been confirmed, however local intelligence stated a dog may have run out onto the road.

