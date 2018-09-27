Six taken to hospital after 'breathing in paint fumes' at Littlehampton Tesco

Six people who became unwell after apparently breathing in paint fumes at the Tesco in Littlehampton have been taken to hospital, the ambulance service has confirmed.

A hazardous area response team attended the scene in Broad Piece, Wick, the ambulance spokesman said, where line painting outside the Tesco is believed to have filtered into the store causing people to suffer from 'breathing difficulties'.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm ambulance crews have attended the scene following a call made at approximately 7am this morning.

“Our hazardous area response team has also attended the scene.

"Six patients have been taken to St Richard’s and Worthing hospitals suffering from breathing difficulties.”

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are attending the Tesco store in Broad Piece, Littlehampton, where a number of people have become unwell after apparently breathing in paint fumes.

Emergency services at the scene

“The alarm was raised at 7.25am on Thursday (September 27).

"It appears that the fumes may have been drawn into the store from line painting that was being undertaken outside.

“Details of the incident will be passed to the Health and Safety Executive.”

SEE MORE: Emergency response at Littlehampton Tesco as people ‘breath in paint fumes’





Emergency services at the scene