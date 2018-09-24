Six fire engines sent to Worthing Saywell blaze

Six fire engines were sent to the Saywell International building in Worthing last night (September 23) after reports of a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Downland Business Park, in Lyons Way, Worthing, at 7pm, and found smoke issuing from the building which stores aircraft parts, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman.

The spokesman said the building was empty at the time and there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire service investigators are due to visit the scene this morning to establish the cause of the fire.

A WSFRS spokesman said the fire started in the first floor of the building but it was not immediately clear how much damage had been caused.

He added: “The fire is now out but one appliance remained on scene throughout the night for salvage.

“We were made aware of the fire due as the fire alarm was going off but we are going to be on scene this morning for investigations.”

WSFRS used 14 breathing apparatus, foam, jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Saywell International is a supplier to the world’s major and regional airlines.