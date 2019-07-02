Six crews tackle Yapton barn fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out at a barn in Yapton last night.

The fire service was alerted to a barn fire in Yapton Lane, Yapton, at 10.27pm last night (Monday, July 1), a spokesman confirmed.

Six fire engines from Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Arundel and Chichester attended the scene, as well as the aerial ladder platform from Worthing and the patrol unit from Haywards Heath.

Eight breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and two back packs were used to extinguish the fire, the spokesman said.

Crews remain at the scene this morning damping down.

Firefighters were called to tackle the flames

Firefighters at the scene

