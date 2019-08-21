Six cars involved in two collisions brings A27 to a standstill around Worthing

Two separate collisions along the A27, each involving three vehicles, is causing traffic chaos around Worthing.

A three car collision has been reported on the A27 Shoreham Bypass at the Sussex Pad traffic lights, affecting traffic heading eastbound.

Queuing traffic at the scene on the A27

Queues are reported of at least 15 minutes and increasing, with traffic at a standstill.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said ambulance crews were on the scene.

Further west, on the A27 Arundel Road in Worthing, three vehicles have been involved in a collision before Durrington Hill.

Traffic is queuing eastbound, but the three vehicles have been recovered.

The situation has been exacerbated by the closure of the A280 Long Furlong in Findon, after another collision involving two vehicles.

Traffic queued along the A24 and A27, but the road has now been cleared.