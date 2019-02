A shredder at a Littlehampton business started a fire in Fort Road this morning.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called to a Fort Road in Wick. No was was injured in the fire, which was put put with the help of four pumps.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Read more here: Woman in serious condition after falling from Bognor Regis pier / Body found in Brighton Marina / This Lidl product may contain small pieces of glass