Shoreham toilet block could become ‘world-class beachfront destination’ with cafe hub plans

A developer with a ‘worldwide reputation’ has signed a lease to create a ‘multi-purpose restaurant/cafe hub’ on the site of a dilapidated toilet block on Shoreham’s Beach Green.

Boxpark, the Brighton-based firm behind acclaimed dining and retail developments in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley, has struck an agreement with Adur District Council to create the Big Beach Box at the site in Shoreham.

An artists' impression of the Big Beach Box in Shoreham

The developer will collaborate with Brighton local Dan Stockland to bring the award-winning Big Beach Cafe brand to Shoreham, creating ‘a multi-purpose restaurant/cafe hub centred around supporting local community groups’.

Shoreham Big Beach Box will also provide a roof terrace, changing rooms, community space and a centre for water sports.

A programme of events, workshops and talks will be held at the site, a spokesman said.

Councillor Brian Boggis, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “I’m delighted that these exciting plans are coming to fruition as it will create a vibrant destination which, first and foremost, will be for the local community in this special part of the world.

“This is Boxpark’s first venture outside of London.

“Bringing a company with their worldwide reputation for creating exciting places for people to eat and drink is a real vote of confidence in our area.

“It shows that people want to invest in our communities to create more vibrant places for people to live, work and relax with their friends and family.”

Roger Wade, CEO and Founder of Boxpark, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Adur District Council on this new development.

“As a Brighton local myself, I have cycled past the run-down toilet block many times and see a lot of potential in the site for a new community hub in Shoreham.

“The Big Beach Box would become a favourite among locals whilst also attracting visitors to the world-class beachfront destination.”

The Council entered into a preferred development agreement with Boxpark for the site in Beach Green in 2017.

With the lease now signed, Boxpark will be working with the community to draw up detailed plans for the site with the aim of submitting a planning application later this year.

A council spokesman said the Big Beach Box will be the latest in a series of developments which is regenerating Shoreham and the wider area.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s Executive Member for Environment, said: “For too long this toilet block has been an eyesore, dominating the only major green space on Shoreham Beach.

“I look forward to seeing what plans Boxpark have for the site and believe it will be an exceptional addition to our area, creating enhanced facilities for the local community and thousands of visitors who come to Shoreham Beach each year.”

Councillor Joss Loader, ward councillor for Marine, which includes Shoreham Beach, said: “This is a sensitive site and one of the few areas of open green space on Shoreham Beach.

“As requested two years ago, we would now like to see the Council and developer working closely with the local community and stakeholders, to offer extensive and meaningful consultation and a genuine chance for people to have their say.

“Hopefully that will help the developers to offer a project which offers a well-designed and vibrant community asset, as well as being economically viable.”

