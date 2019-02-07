Shoreham terraced house with three bedrooms close to town centre and railway station

This two-storey, mock Regency style terraced house is located in a popular development close to Shoreham town centre and mainline railway station.

The property, in Greenacres, benefits from three bedrooms, lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, fully-tiled bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

| More properties on the market – Stunning Art Deco-style Worthing home with four bedrooms and a superb landscaped garden; Charming Angmering home with stunning rear garden on the market for just £250,000; Stunning Shoreham apartments in prime location with superb river views; This nearly-new Littlehampton house is open to offers in excess of £240,000; This Rustington apartment is just 70ft from the beach; First floor Goring apartment with two bedrooms – offers over £220,000; This substantial West Worthing home with five bedrooms has been renovated throughout; New four bedroom East Preston home on popular Cresswell Park estate |

Outside, there is a front lawn, a 40ft lawned rear garden and a garage in compound.

Internal viewing highly recommended and the vendor is suited.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Shoreham Beach has two parades of shops as well as a school, three nursery schools and a church.

Price: £399,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk