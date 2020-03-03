Shoreham stabbing: Suspects ‘wearing balaclavas’ remain outstanding

Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Shoreham have renewed their appeal for information.

A 55-year-old local man sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed at an outbuilding in Nicholson Drive about 10pm on Tuesday 11 February, police said.

Police in Shoreham

Jordan Bell, 19, unemployed, of Grafton Gardens, Sompting, remains in custody having been arrested and charged with attempted murder, confirmed police.

He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 16 March.

Police said: “A number of other suspects remain outstanding and detectives are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Waterway.

“The suspects, described as men wearing face masks or balaclavas, are thought to have made off in a vehicle which may have been parked at the top of Rosslyn Avenue.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”

