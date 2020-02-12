Shoreham stabbing: Man stabbed in lung after coming to screaming woman’s defence

A man has suffered a punctured lung after coming to the defence of a woman being attacked in Shoreham.

Police say the 55-year-old was assaulted when he went to an outbuilding of a house in Nicolson Drive after hearing screams from a woman who herself had been attacked.

Scene of crime officers at the scene SUS-201202-183144001

Four masked people, believed to be all male, kicked in the door of the outbuilding a few minutes before 10pm on Tuesday (February 11) – assaulting the woman and a man who was with her and demanding money.

The victim went to her aid from the house and, during a struggle with one of the suspects, was stabbed several times causing injuries which included a punctured lung.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for surgery. Police say he is described as in a stable condition.

During the attack, the victim managed to hit one of the group who is thought to have suffered injuries to his face or mouth and may even have loosened or lost teeth.

Forensics on site SUS-201202-183154001

The group were all dressed in face masks or balaclavas.

Sussex Police say, while it is thought the location was not randomly targeted, no motive for the incident has yet been established.

The suspects are thought to have made off in a vehicle which may have been parked at the top of Rosslyn Avenue.

A spokesperson for the force said, “This was a violent attack involving a knife and the investigating officers would like anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, including a group of four people, in the area around 10pm or who has any information about the incident to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Waterway.”