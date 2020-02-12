Shoreham stabbing leaves man with ‘significant injuries’

Police were called to a property in Shoreham last night to reports a man, aged 55, had been stabbed by a group of young men.

Officers attended the address in Nicolson Drive at 9.59pm last night (Tuesday, February 11).

The victim is currently being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for significant injuries which, however, are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police are following several lines of enquiry and officers remain in the area for this purpose.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, from Sussex Police, said: “The attack is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.”

