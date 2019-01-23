Shoreham road closed as man has heart attack in trading estate

A road was closed this morning while emergency services helped a man who had a heart attack at a trading estate in Shoreham.

According to South East Coast Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to the Malthouse Trading Estate in Brighton Road, Shoreham, at 9.30am this morning after reports a man had collapsed.

The Malthouse Trading Estate in Brighton Road, Shoreham

Ambulances were sent to the scene and resuscitated the patient, who is believed to be in his late twenties.

He was then taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition, an ambulance service spokesman said.

Eastern Avenue in Shoreham was closed due to the incident, but was reopened at around 10am.

The air ambulance was called but was not needed.