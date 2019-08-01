Shoreham road blocked after car rolls over

The emergency services were called after a car rolled over in Shoreham this afternoon.

The fire service confirmed that two crews were called to Eastern Avenue in Shoreham at around 4pm.

A car has rolled over in Shoreham

Firefighters assisted Sussex Police in making the scene safe.

The ambulance service also attended.

Police confirmed that no one was injured.

Officers remain at the scene while recovery is awaited.

