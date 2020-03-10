Shoreham rape investigation: police urgently want to speak to this man

Police want to speak to this man urgently about a rape that occured in Shoreham.

According to Sussex Police, the attack took place in an alleyway off Middle Road, Shoreham, at about 2.30am on Sunday (8 March). The woman, in her 20s, was walking home when she was attacked by a man, police said.

Police want to speak to the man in this photograph in connection with a rape in Shoreham

Police said the photograph shows a man seen in a street very nearby shortly after the offence was committed.

Detective Constable Hugh Charles from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "The photo was taken by a member of the public and we believe this man may have valuable information that will assist us in the investigation.

"Residents in the area will have noticed extra police activity and we are very grateful for their assistance.

"The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

"At present this still appears to be an isolated incident, and not part of any recent series of crimes of any kind.

"If you are the man in the photo, or if you recognise him or have any other information that may help our investigation, contact us on 101 or online quoting serial 712 of 10/03 or Operation Deacon."