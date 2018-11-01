Shoreham Beach house with four bedrooms and sea views

This rarely available house is located within 100 metres of the seafront on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Mardyke, benefits from a spacious entrance hall, four bedrooms, lounge, west-facing dining room, modern kitchen, breakfast room, ground floor shower room, ground floor cloakroom, family bathroom, en-suite shower room to the master bedroom and a balcony with sea views.

Property

Outside, there is a private driveway with ample off-road parking, detached garage, west-facing rear garden with summerhouse and a workshop.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by Warwick Baker Estate Agents, who were gold winners at the British Property Awards

Price £599,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk