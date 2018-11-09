Shoreham Beach house with five bedrooms close to the seafront

This immaculate five bedroom house is situated in the sought-after location of Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Providence Way, is within a quarter of a mile of the foreshore while shops can be found in Ferry Road.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, bedroom five with an en-suite shower room, and a utility room.

On the first floor there is an open-plan lounge/dining room/kitchen and a cloakroom.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, with an en-suite shower room to the master, as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a private rear garden with high-quality artificial grass and a patio area.

There is also an integral garage to the front.

There is a footbridge over the River Adur giving direct access to the centre of Shoreham with its more comprehensive shopping facilities, health centre, library and mainline railway station.

Price offers over £440,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk

