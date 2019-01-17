Shoreham Beach house with breathtaking sea views and a swimming pool

This four bedroom detached home is situated on level ground with direct access to the foreshore on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Old Fort Road, has breathtaking uninterrupted sea views as well as a swimming pool.

Property SUS-191101-152316003

| More property news – Versatile six bedroom Worthing house in a popular location with spacious accommodation; Four bedroom Angmering house close to school on the market for £360,000; Two bedroom Rustington house in a quiet location yards from the village centre; East Preston retirement apartment with two bedrooms close to village centre; Rustington apartment on top floor on the market for £150,000; Two bedroom Worthing retirement apartment adapted for wheelchair access; New three bedroom Angmering house on Cresswell Park estate; Versatile three bedroom Worthing apartment with views of the English Channel |

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, WC, spacious dual-aspect lounge, separate dining room, triple-aspect kitchen/dining room, utility space, a sun room, play room and conservatory.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and an enclosed sun terrace off one of the bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms also includes a shower cubicle and a wash basin.

Property SUS-191101-152436003

Outside, there is a large paved area providing lots of off-road parking space leading to a car port, as well as paved and lawned areas.

The south-facing rear garden has breathtaking direct sea views, a sunken swimming pool and a large paved area leading onto a beachstone area.

There is also scope to extend and improve the property, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Shops can be found in nearby Ferry Road, as can a footbridge which leads over the River Adur to Shoreham town centre, which has a selection of shops, bars and restaurants.

Property SUS-191101-152426003

The mainline station gives direct access to London and Brighton.

Price offers in excess of £1,000,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Property SUS-191101-152416003

Property SUS-191101-152406003

Property SUS-191101-152356003

Property SUS-191101-152346003

Property SUS-191101-152336003