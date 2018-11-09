Shoreham Beach eco house with direct views over the English Channel

This contemporary styled four/five detached eco house on Shoreham Beach has been built to a very high specification.

The property, in West Beach, is directly facing the beach with views of the English Channel, along the coast to Worthing and Beachy Head.

The property benefits from entrance hall, four/five bedrooms, south-facing open-plan lounge/dining /kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, ground floor cloakroom, family bathroom, two en-suite shower rooms, three balconies, oak and glass staircases, solar panels providing 80 per cent of heating, rain water harvesting system, off-road parking, integral garage, 48ft rear garden with sunken hot tub spa and garden lodge.

An internal viewing is highly recommended.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities, including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next, on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Price £849,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk