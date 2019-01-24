Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with amazing views of the English Channel

This detached chalet bungalow is situated on the much-sought-after foreshore of Shoreham Beach.
The property, in Old Fort Road, has amazing views across the English Channel and along the coast to Brighton and Worthing.
The property benefits from a conservatory across the rear of the house with stunning views, two large reception rooms, kitchen with views, downstairs shower room, large entrance hall, utility room, three bedrooms and a ground floor sun room/garage.
Outside, there is a large front garden, an integral garage, and a south facing rear garden with access straight onto the beach.
An internal viewing is highly recommended.
Price offers in excess of £1,000,000.
