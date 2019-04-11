Shoreham 11-year-old’s stunning pictures of sunbathing seal

An 11-year-old Shoreham girl has captured these stunning snaps of a seal relaxing in the sun near the lifeboat station and lighthouse on Kingston Beach.

Emily Jackson spotted the seal sunning itself on a wooden jetty by the River Adur at about 3pm on Monday after its adventures earlier that day when it caught a ride with a Southwick rower – and could it be the same seal who was seen frolicking with jet skiers in Littlehampton last month?

