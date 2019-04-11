Shoreham 11-year-old’s stunning pictures of sunbathing seal
An 11-year-old Shoreham girl has captured these stunning snaps of a seal relaxing in the sun near the lifeboat station and lighthouse on Kingston Beach.
Emily Jackson spotted the seal sunning itself on a wooden jetty by the River Adur at about 3pm on Monday after its adventures earlier that day when it caught a ride with a Southwick rower – and could it be the same seal who was seen frolicking with jet skiers in Littlehampton last month?
Emily Jackson, 11, snapped this seal relaxing in Shoreham
Emily Jackson, 11, snapped this seal relaxing in Shoreham
Emily Jackson, 11, snapped this seal relaxing in Shoreham
Emily Jackson, 11, snapped this seal relaxing in Shoreham
View more