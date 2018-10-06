Shop damaged after rough sleeper's bedding 'set fire to' in Worthing

Bedding belonging to a person sleeping rough in Worthing was set fire to in the early hours of the morning, causing damage to a shop, the fire service has confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the Montague Centre in Worthing at 12.20am today (Saturday, October 6), a spokesman confirmed.

Bedding belonging to a rough sleeper had been intentionally set fire to, the fire spokesman said.

The fire spread to the ground floor of a three storey building, according to the spokesman.

Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames, which were out by 12.35am, the spokesman said.

The fire service left the scheme at 2.02am.

Police were also called to the scene.

Julie Pellegrino, assistant manager at Laura Ashley, the damaged store, said staff were alerted at 2am.

She said the fire had left part of the store 'smelly and mucky' and said: "There is quite a bit of water damage and one of our room sets has been burnt."

She said the window was shattered and one of the sofas had caught fire.

"We will not be opening today or tomorrow, we will have to see about Monday," she said.

"We hope to be open in some form on Monday."

SEE MORE: What happens next with plans for IKEA in Lancing?

Pod of 30 dolphins spotted off Worthing and Lancing coast

Police ‘still investigating’ moped riders’ attack on firefighter at Littlehampton Tesco