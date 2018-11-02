Shock closure of leading family attraction in Sussex

Mystery surrounds the sudden and unexpected closure of a major Sussex family attraction.

Visitors to the Bentley Wildfowl and Motor Museum found closure notices pinned to locked gates.

They said there was no sign of activity either outside or inside.

The attraction’s collection of more than 1,000 waterbirds and wildfowl had reportedly been removed from the venue, in Harvey’s Lane, Ringmer.

And an operator from the model railway adjacent to the museum said former leaseholders had decided not to renew their lease so the operation shut its gates on Friday, October 26.

The site was deserted at the weekend and the gates fastened.

Despite several calls to the venue, no further information has been forthcoming about the closure, the future of the museum or the whereabouts of the bird collection.

Bentley’s website states: “Please Note! As of 27th October 2018 Bentley Wildfowl will be closed to the public for the Winter and until further notice.”