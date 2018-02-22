Sharks' T20 fans can party like it's... 2009

Sussex Sharks supporters will enjoy a Blast from the past when Vitality Blast tickets go on sale on March 1

During March, adult tickets for the team’s first home match in this year’s T20 competition will be available for just £18, the same price as they were during the 2009 season, the last time the Sharks won the title.

Sussex’s opener at The 1st Central County Ground on Friday, July 13, is a particularly enticing affair. Local rivals, Surrey are the opposition and it will be the first opportunity for home fans to see star-signing Rashid Khan in action.

Khan is one member of what The Sunday Times last week dubbed ‘Sussex’s star bowling attack’, which also includes the likes of Jofra Archer and England stars Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills.

When you also take into account a batting line-up featuring T20 superstar Luke Wright, man-of-the-match in the 2014 Blast final Laurie Evans and hot young talent like Phil Salt, Delray Rawlins and Michael Burgess, ticket prices may well not be the only Blast from the past that supporters enjoy in 2018.

Wright, who was a member of the 2009 cup-winning side, said: “I’ve played in four finals days with Sussex and they’ve all been incredible experiences, but nothing compares to how it felt winning the tournament back 2009. Our line-up this year makes me think we’ve got a fantastic chance of lifting the trophy again.

“The support we received back in 2009 both on finals day and at Hove during our run played a big part in our success that year.

“It’d be amazing to recreate that atmosphere this year and a full house on a Friday night for the Surrey match should start things off at home very nicely.”

Tickets for all seven of Sussex Sharks’ Vitality Blast group matches at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 1 and can be purchased online from the Sussex Cricket website or by phone on 0844 264 0202.

The Blast from the Past promotion offering adult tickets for £18 for the match against Surrey on Friday July 13 will then be available until the end of March. To accompany the offer, over the next two weeks, the Sussex Cricket website will be looking back at the contributions of the players that took the Sharks all the way to the title in 2009.

An even better value way to catch that match and the all of Sussex’s other home group games is the T20 Blast Pass, which provides adult entry for the equivalent of £14.14 per match. For more details visit www.sussexcricket.co.uk.