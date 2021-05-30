Severe delays on A27 following car fire at Arundel

Emergency services closed part of the A27 between The Causeway and the A284 Arundel Bypass after a car reportedly caught fire earlier today.

The stretch of road has now been reopened.

Traffic is being impacted throughout Arundel, according to reports.

Picture by Steve Robards

A WSFRS spokesperson said:”We were called at 12.58pm to reports of a vehicle on fire on the A27 near Arundel railway station.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Littlehampton to the scene, and upon arrival they found one van well alight.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire. The A27 was closed in both directions to allow crews to work safely