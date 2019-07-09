Serious fire breaks out in Littlehampton house

A fire has broken out in a house in Littlehampton this afternoon (July 9).
Five fire engines are still on scene in Whitehorse Way after receiving a call there at 5.20pm.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’re currently dealing with a fire on Whitehorse Way, #Littlehampton.
“Five fire engines are on the scene. We received the call at 5:20pm.
“Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed.”
There are no reports of any injuries.
Photos by Eddie Mitchell.