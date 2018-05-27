Sensory room amazes pupils

Staff and pupils at St Andrew’s High School, Worthing, have been working alongside students from the University of Chichester to create a relaxing space within the school for pupils to use.

A sensory room has been created to give the pupils a place to go in the school day to offer a break from the pressures of the classroom.

The aim is for the room to act as a safe space for children to go and relax, complete with a projector, bubble tubes and a hideaway tepee.

When viewing the room for the first time, one pupil said: “I’m speechless, it’s so nice. This is actually amazing.”

The group of students included Hannah Miles, Olivia Pye, Amelia Smith, Hannah Walsh and Jessica Ellis.

They have been fundraising, with support from the school, and have managed to raise £1500. They have also secured funding from Tesco stores which could raise £4000.

Money raised has been used to purchase the equipment needed, and they are hoping to extend the sensory space into an outside area.

School pupils are said to have been involved in the planning and creation process to make sure they were happy with the outcome, so that having a space children are proud of will encourage responsibility to keep it well-maintained for pupils in years to come.

Wendy Stringer and Georgina Spoor, from the special educational needs team at the school, said: “We are immensely grateful for the wonderful sensory room the university students have fundraised and created. We have already seen a positive impact on the emotional wellbeing of some of our students.”