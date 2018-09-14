Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat pulls yacht with seized engine to safety

A yacht with two people on board has been pulled to safety by a Selsey RNLI all-weather lifeboat, after its engine had 'seized' yesterday afternoon.

The UK Coastguard said it received an emergency call from the 32ft yacht Freedom who said their engine had seized and with no wind they were unable to make headway to Brighton.

Map showing the route taken by the ALB. Courtesy of RNLI Selsey

A RNLI Selsey coastguard said: "The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat (ALB) launched at 12.35pm on Thursday September 13.

"The yachts position was two miles southeast of Selsey so the lifeboat was quickly on scene."

RNLI Selsey said a tow was 'established' between the ALB and Freedom at 12.45pm and a 'course was set' for Littlehampton Harbour.

The spokesman added: "Littlehampton Harbour was reached at 2.35pm and after the yacht was safely berthed alongside the ALB departed Littlehampton at 2.55pm.

Picture courtesy of RNLI Selsey

"The ALB arrived back at Selsey at 3.25pm and beached straight away.

"The lifeboat was washed down refuelled and made ready for the next call by 5.00pm."