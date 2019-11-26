See first visitors enjoy Bognor Ice Rink

Bookings are now open for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day with the rink being open until January 5 2020. Other entertainment includes children’s rides, market huts, and a bar.
Tickets are now on sale as Ice Skating on the Prom at Bognor Regis returns for a third year. With a bigger rink, there is more space for friends and families to enjoy the ice.
