See first visitors enjoy Bognor Ice Rink

Tickets are now on sale as Ice Skating on the Prom at Bognor Regis returns for a third year. With a bigger rink, there is more space for friends and families to enjoy the ice.

Bookings are now open for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day with the rink being open until January 5 2020. Other entertainment includes children’s rides, market huts, and a bar.

