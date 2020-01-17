Search for person 'unconscious' under Bognor Regis pier

Reports of a person unconscious under Bognor Regis pier saw a lifeboat crew scrambled to their rescue.

The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station searched the sea near Bognor Regis pier on Wednesday afternoon (January 15), following reports of a person seen unconscious underneath the town’s landmark.

Four crew manning the station’s 'Renee Sherman' lifeboat were called by HM Coastguard at 2.42pm and were at the scene by 3.07pm.

The crew then searched around the pier but said despite clear skies and good visibility, the sea remained choppy in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.

The person involved was identified by the police as safe and well, and the crew were stood down at 3.30pm.

Jon Prater, Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat station deputy launch authority, said: "We were tasked to attend a person seen either sleeping or unconscious underneath Bognor Regis pier.

"Our crew were at the scene quickly and conducted a very thorough search. We are pleased that the person was found safe and well."