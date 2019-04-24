Search for armed robbery suspect in Worthing

Police are searching for a suspect armed with a knife in connection with a robbery at a Worthing premises earlier this afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the police helicopter was called out to assist with the search following an initial call to police at around 5.50pm.

Armed robbery at Ladbrokes, Rowlands Road, Worthing

The suspect had ‘made off’ from a robbed premises in Rowlands Road in Worthing, with a weapon thought to be a knife, the spokesman added.

Officers are still pursuing lines of inquiry in relation to the incident, although the helicopter has now been stood down and there have been no reported injuries, he confirmed.

A police cordon is in place around Ladbrokes betting shop in Rowlands Road.

ROWLANDS RD LADBROKES ROBBED 24-4-19