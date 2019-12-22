Search carried out after sleeping bags wash up on Middleton-On-Sea beach

A search was carried out in Middleton-On-Sea yesterday after several sleeping bags washed up on the beach.
The Littlehampton Coastguard team was sent to the scene on Saturday.
A spokesman said: “The sleeping bags looked like they had been in the water for some time.
“However a search was carried out to ensure that there were no persons in trouble.
“Once the team and Solent Coastguard - Operations Centre were satisfied that there was no cause for alarm we stood down to return to station.”
