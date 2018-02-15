Sea cadets win first place in district competition

There was friendly rivalry as Littlehampton Sea Cadets vied for first place in a district competition.

Three teams took part in the drill and boatswain call competition at HMS Excellent on Sunday and the best result of the day was the senior cadet boatswain call team, which finished in first place.

Prize presentation at the district drill and botswain call competition

Congratulations went to team members Cadet First Class Tegan Betsworth, Cadet Caedan Jones and Cadet Nikos Kyriaos-Strevens, who will go on to represent the district in the southern area competition on March 11.

The junior boatswain call team came a well-deserved second place, missing first place by only one point, and the colour party team did well, coming third in the competition.

Brian Osborne, commanding officer at Littlehampton, said: “We are very proud of our cadets, as we are one of the smaller units in the district of eight units, to achieve this result.”

The Sea Cadet national recruiting drive is taking place during February and March, to encourage more people to get involved with the organisation.

Anyone aged ten to 18 can join the Littlehampton unit and adult volunteers in any capacity are also welcome. The headquarters are at Rope Walk, Littlehampton, and people who are interested can visit on a Tuesday or Friday night, 7.15pm to 9pm.

For more information, contact Littlehampton Sea Cadets on 01903 732462 or visit www.sea-cadets.org/littlehampton