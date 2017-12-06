School makes parcels to support our soldiers

Students and staff at a school in Angmering have been busy with their paints, stickers and glue decorating box lids for parcels to be sent abroad.

The Angmering School in Station Road is proud to have helped the charity ‘Support Our Soldiers’ who send parcels containing letters and home comforts like sweets and biscuits to members of the armed forces serving overseas.

The students loved meeting lead volunteer Penny Keen who explained how the boxes are filled and go on their way abroad.

She and her volunteers packed the goodie boxes and sent them out on their way to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain and South Sudan in time for Christmas.

The last of the parcels went on Friday December 1, with a total of 1,378 parcels being sent across seven coordinators.

Support Our Soldiers was formed in March 2003 to provide support for members of the British Armed Forces serving overseas and for their families at home.

Since that time, and with the generous help from the British public, over 150,000 morale-boosting goodie boxes have been sent out to those on the frontline.

For more information visit www.supportoursoldiers.org.uk